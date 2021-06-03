Henry blasts Banks, Braun, Young on Jan 6th Commission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is at odds with some of the area’s representatives in Washington, D.C.
In an opinion piece published in the Journal Gazette today, Henry, a Democrat, says Congressman Jim Banks and Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun, all Republicans, all failed the public by not voting in favor of a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that some have blamed on former President Donald Trump.
Henry writes that “at a time when our country and state needed leadership, we didn’t get it”, adding that he thinks everyone can agree we need to know what happened that day, and why.
“It’s my hope that the public takes notice of what’s going on,” Henry writes. “Now more than ever, we need individuals who exhibit profiles in courage rather than lack the courage to do what’s right even if your political party of choice doesn’t agree with you.”
Banks, Young, and Braun have all said they doubted the commission would truly be bipartisan and that federal investigators are already on the case.
