Henry announces new hotel for downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new hotel is coming to downtown Fort Wayne.

Mayor Tom Henry announced Monday a 125-room Hampton Inn & Suites will be built across West Jefferson Boulevard from the Grand Wayne Center, next to the Courtyard Fort Wayne Downtown, with plans to open as early as summer 2019.

Mayor Henry says the additional hotel for the downtown area is “another indication that Fort Wayne is a point of destination for businesses and visitors.”

The project’s cost is estimated at approximately $20-million, and it would be designed to support the Grand Wayne Center and its growing convention business, in addition to business and leisure travelers.

The Hampton Inn & Suites would be developed and operated by White Lodging Services Corporation, the same developer that constructed Harrison Square’s 250-room Courtyard by Marriott. The Courtyard opened in the fall of 2010 and at the time, plans called for a second hotel when the need was demonstrated.

“The City approached us with a vision for Harrison Square back in 2007 and has more than delivered on its commitment,” said Deno Yiankes, President & CEO of White Lodging’s Investment & Development division. “We are thrilled to once again team with the City in bringing another premium-branded hotel to the downtown market.”