Henry adds support to House-backed gun laws

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is one of five Indiana mayors urging the US Senate to take up a pair of bills on gun reform.

Henry joined Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on a letter also signed by 232 other mayors from across the US asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to call the Senate back into session to pass the bills.

WIBC reports one of them would bolster the background check system used during certain gun purchases. The other would close loopholes and prohibit both the unlicensed transfers of guns and unregulated secondary sales from one person to another.

McConnell has refused to call the Senate back early from their summer recess but does say he will eventually bring the bills up for discussion.