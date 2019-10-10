Henry: a fourth term as Mayor would be his last

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry wins re-election this November, it’ll be his fourth term in office.

It’ll also be his last.

“There comes a time when it’s time to set aside your running shoes,” Henry says in an interview with WOWO News.

He says while there’s no term limits for the office, after 20 years on the City Council and then another 12 years so far as Mayor, four more years would be enough.

“I’d like to do four more, because we’re not finished yet,” he adds. “We have some great ideas and some great plans for the city.”

He’ll face Republican challenger Tim Smith in the November 5th election.