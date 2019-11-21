Help answer letters to Santa through “Operation Santa”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Postal Service has a program that lets you give Santa a hand and ensure a Merry Christmas for some less-fortunate children.

It’s called Operation Santa: you can read through some letters from Santa’s mailroom and answer the ones he can’t. Then just go shop for what’s on the child’s wish list, wrap and pack it, and ship it from a participating Post Office by December 21st.

You can help out individually, or get your co-workers or friends together and work as a team.

Find full details here.