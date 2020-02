NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): The pilot of a helicopter was critically injured when the aircraft crashed in Wabash County last night.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, it happened near State Road 114 west of North Manchester at about 6:13pm. The helicopter had crashed into a field.

FAA investigators will take a look at the crash site this morning; at the moment authorities don’t know what led to the crash.