Heat Warning issued, cooling stations to open

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO): With an excessive heat warning in effect for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio through Saturday evening, the following cooling shelters have been announced for public use:
Fort Wayne:
The Rescue Mission, 301 W. Superior
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S Calhoun St
Oak Street Health, 436 E Washington Blvd
Defiance County:
Defiance Area YMCA, 1599 Palmer Dr., Defiance
Northtowne Mall, 1500 N Clinton St, Defiance
Defiance County Senior Center, 140 Broadway Ave, Defiance
Defiance VFW, 201 Clinton St, Defiance
Hicksville Community Memorial Hospital, 208 N Columbus St, Hicksville
Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St, Defiance
Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N Harrison St, Sherwood
Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W High St, Hicksville
Steuben County:
Orland American Legion, 201 S Bronson St, Orland
Angola Walmart, 2016 N Wayne St, Angola
Hamilton Town Hall, 7750 S Wayne St, Hamilton
Ashley Community Center, 500 S Gonser Ave, Ashley
Fremont Moose Lodge, 2051 Toledo St, Fremont
Huntington County:
Huntington City Township Library, 255 W Park Dr, Huntington
Markle Library, 155 W Sparks St, Markle
Parkview Huntington Family YMCA, 1160 500 N, Huntington
We will add to this list as we receive additional locations.