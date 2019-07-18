Heat Warning issued, cooling stations to open

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO): With an excessive heat warning in effect for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio through Saturday evening, the following cooling shelters have been announced for public use:

Fort Wayne:

The Rescue Mission, 301 W. Superior

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S Calhoun St

Oak Street Health, 436 E Washington Blvd

Defiance County:

Defiance Area YMCA, 1599 Palmer Dr., Defiance

Northtowne Mall, 1500 N Clinton St, Defiance

Defiance County Senior Center, 140 Broadway Ave, Defiance

Defiance VFW, 201 Clinton St, Defiance

Hicksville Community Memorial Hospital, 208 N Columbus St, Hicksville

Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St, Defiance

Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N Harrison St, Sherwood

Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W High St, Hicksville

Steuben County:

Orland American Legion, 201 S Bronson St, Orland

Angola Walmart, 2016 N Wayne St, Angola

Hamilton Town Hall, 7750 S Wayne St, Hamilton

Ashley Community Center, 500 S Gonser Ave, Ashley

Fremont Moose Lodge, 2051 Toledo St, Fremont

Huntington County:

Huntington City Township Library, 255 W Park Dr, Huntington

Markle Library, 155 W Sparks St, Markle

Parkview Huntington Family YMCA, 1160 500 N, Huntington

 

We will add to this list as we receive additional locations.

