Heat Advisory issued for area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Try to stay cool today.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of northeast Indiana except Elkhart, LaGrange, and Steuben Counties from 2pm until 8pm tonight. The advisory also covers several northwest Ohio counties.

High temperatures in the 90s, combined with the humidity, will result in heat indices over 100 degrees.

If you’ll be working outside be sure to stay hydrated with water, not soft drinks or alcohol. Check on neighbors, especially those without air conditioning, and make sure pets are inside. If your pets can’t be brought inside, ensure they have plenty of cool water and lots of shade.

Find more details on the advisory here.