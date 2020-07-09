Heat advisory issued for area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s going to be a hot one today.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for today, from 11am until 9pm.

Heat index values up to 101 degrees Fahrenheit are expected in parts of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, and the temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses.

The NWS issued the following guidance:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.