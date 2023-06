FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Healthier Moms and Babies is gearing up for its third annual community wide diaper drive.

The drive is to gather donations of diapers and wipes for families in the community. The organization says that in 1 in 3 U.S. families experience diaper need.

Last year, the drive collected over 100,000 diapers, wipes, and baby items for families. Nearly 40 locations in Fort Wayne will be accepting items from June 5th through 18th.

A list of locations can be found here.