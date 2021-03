More than 100-million Americans have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine – with millions more getting the shot every day. So, why is the government saying we’ll live with restrictions until summer? HealthCall’s Lee Kelso discusses with the latest, and explains how the end of the pandemic might be a problem for our pets.

