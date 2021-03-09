HealthCall: The Real Deal On COVID Variants

Just when it feels like we’re heading in the right direction, that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, the media keeps throwing up scary headlines about variants of the coronavirus. One doctor is now calling them “scariants,” hyped by the media without proof of danger or risk. Let’s get the real-deal from HealthCall’s Lee Kelso as heard every week on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News.”

