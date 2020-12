At least 24-thousand people in Allen Co have now tested positive and recovered from COVID 19. HealthCall’s Lee Kelso is one of them. He just donated blood plasma to try and help others. If you’ve recovered, should you do the same? You might be surprised at what he found and he discussed those with Kayla on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” Tuesday.

