Health officials prepare for child COVID-19 immunizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Health officials in Allen County say they’re ready in the event of COVID-19 vaccines for kids under the age of 12 getting government approval.

An advisory panel recommended approval of the Pfizer version of the vaccine for kids 5 to 11 earlier this week, with the FDA and CDC expected to grant approval soon.

Mindy Waldron of the Allen County Health Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that both the mass-vaccination site at the Memorial Coliseum and SuperShot on Hobson Road are preparing to meet any demand.

If approved, an estimated 28-million American kids would be eligible for the doses, which are about a third of the size of the current shots.