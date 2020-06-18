Health Dept. issues air quality advisory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some Allen County residents may have problems breathing today.

The Allen County Health Department has designated today an Air Quality Action Day due to the forecasted ozone level for Fort Wayne and Allen County, saying it could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Ground-level ozone can cause coughing and breathing difficulties and is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. Even at low levels, breathing ground-level ozone can trigger a variety of health problems for people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with heart or lung disease should limit or avoid prolonged outdoor exertion today.