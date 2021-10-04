Health Department to open COVID-19 vaccine site at Coliseum Oct. 18

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health will re-open a COVID-19 vaccine site at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum starting on Oct. 18.

This will be used to assist with booster shots and anyone who still needs to be vaccinated. The site will be located in the Appleseed Room and will be open Mondays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Parking is free, and visitors should enter the Coliseum at the Expo Center entrance.

Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine for eligible groups along with first and second doses to anyone 12 and older will be available for free. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are not available at the site at this time.

The CDC recommends booster shots at least six months after completing two doses for those 65 and older, residents 18 and older living in long-term care settings and those 60-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions. Also, those 18-49 with underlying medical conditions and those 18-64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting are encouraged to get a booster shot.