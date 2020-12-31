Health Commissioner urges caution as County lifts some restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Health officials are urging the community to continue using extreme caution to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as some local public health restrictions are lifted.

Since the county has remained in the state’s orange advisory level for two consecutive weeks, restrictions outlined in the local public health order on bars, restaurants, and gyms while the county was in the state’s red advisory level are lifted effective immediately.

“While we are encouraged to see a decrease in case numbers, positivity rates and hospitalizations in recent weeks, the lift in these restrictions is not meant to send a message that we are safe to go about life as normal,” said health commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter. “We ask Allen County residents and businesses to remain vigilant with practices that help us continue on a downward trajectory in the spread of this deadly disease. Please continue to stay home as much as possible; avoid gathering with people outside of your household; wear a mask in public places staying at least six feet from others; and keep washing your hands frequently.”

Establishments must still adhere to all other directives outlined in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which was extended another three weeks Wednesday. The local public health order is set to expire on Jan. 10, 2021.

Health department officials will review local data prior to the expiration to determine if an extension of local restrictions is necessary.

The full local order and links to the state’s guidelines can be found at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.