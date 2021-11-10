Headwaters Park rink to open November 20th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another Fort Wayne winter tradition is returning.

The Headwaters Park outdoor ice skating rink will open for its 19th season on Saturday, November 20th, and will be open for public skating sessions until February 27th of next year.

City Councilman and Headwaters Park Alliance Executive Director Geoff Paddock says last year the rink had just over 22,000 skaters, which was down substantially from 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and some guidelines will remain in place: social distancing is recommended, and face coverings will be encouraged.

This season’s sponsor is the Downtown Improvement District.

“Thanks to the D.I.D., we are again in a position to keep the Ice Rink operating this season,” Paddock says. “COVID-19 has presented many challenges, and one of them was finding a sponsor for our season. For the second time, the Downtown Improvement District has stepped up to support us and help us operate the ice rink for another season.”

The indoor concessions stand will again be operated by Mr. G’s at the Rink, offering soup, sandwiches, cold, and hot drinks. Hours of operation are 3 PM to 8 PM Monday through Thursday; noon to 9 PM on Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8 PM on Sunday. There will also be extended holiday hours.

The Rink is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Hours are subject to change due to the pandemic situation and available staff.