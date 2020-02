FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time’s almost up to lace up your skates.

The outdoor ice skating rink at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne will be closing for the season on March 1st.

Executive Director Geoff Paddock tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 a record number of skaters have hit the ice, with more than 32,500 people visiting since the rink’s 17th season started back in November.

The record comes despite a $1 hike in the skate rental fee.