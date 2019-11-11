Headwaters Park ice rink opens Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 17th season of the Headwaters Park Ice Rink opens on Saturday at 11 a.m.

A few small changes are a part of this year’s season, which will run through March 1, 2020. Parkview Health is the new corporate sponsor, and skate rental has increased from $2 to $3. However, admission is still $3 for children 13 and under, and $5 for children 14 and over plus adults. A free skate day will be offered for children every Wednesday starting Dec. 4.

“Last year’s skater’s totaled just over 32,000, which was a record, and there have been a cumulative total of nearly 360,000 since the rink opened in November 2003,” said Headwaters Park Alliance Executive Director Geoff Paddock.

Regular hours are from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. There will be extended holiday hours, with the rink closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Free parking is available in the Headwaters Park lot, and indoor concessions will also be at the rink.