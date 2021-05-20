Headwaters Junction Phase 1 design unveiled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We now have a better idea of what a new railroad-based tourist attraction for Fort Wayne will look like.

The organizers of Headwaters Junction, which should be up and running just north of Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne by the fall of 2022, have released a look at the first phase of what will include a restored historic railroad depot and a remodeled rail passenger car from the 1950s.

“The grand plan for Headwaters Junction is a rail-yard park where all of these historic railroad attractions that people already come from around the world to visit, will be able to experience along the downtown riverfront,” Executive Director Kelly Lynch tells our Partners in News at ABC 21.

