Headwaters Junction making progress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A project that calls for a railroad attraction near the Fort Wayne riverfront is moving forward.

Headwaters Junction is a proposed attraction that would give the public a chance to ride and learn about 20th-century trains, including a proposed route to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, and is pitched to take up part of the North River property near Science Central.

The Journal Gazette reports that the group behind the proposal has obtained 1.4-miles of railroad right of way from the Norfolk Southern railroad for the project, which they add would not stand in the way of the City’s desire for something like a hospital or other visible commercial project there.

Studies show Headwaters Junction would attract about 140,000 people to the downtown area every year, with an economic impact of over $63-million.