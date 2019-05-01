HCCSC Superintendent resigns

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – The Superintendent of Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) has submitted his resignation.

Mr. Randy Harris submitted his resignation Tuesday, and it became effective this morning.

Both Mr. Harris and the Board agree that his resignation was “in the mutual best interest of both parties.”

HCCSC released the following statement on Mr. Harris’ resignation:

“Mr. Harris has served HCCSC for nearly four years, and has guided the School Corporation through very difficult processes including the closing of Northwest and Lancaster Elementary Schools, the reopening of Horace Mann Elementary School, redistricting of the entire School Corporation, and important remodeling projects at Huntington North High School including the North Arena and HNHS Auditorium projects. Mr. Harris also participated in the negotiation of four teacher contracts that increased teacher pay each time.”

The Board of School Trustees will immediately begin the process of hiring a new Superintendent.

Meantime, Assistant Superintendents Chad Daugherty and Scott Baumgardner will take on responsibility and oversee daily operations.