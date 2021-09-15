Hazmat Spill Shuts Down I-69 Tuesday Morning

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A hazmat spill at a Fremont truck stop caused A lengthy shutdown of I-69 on Tuesday.

Steuben County officials told our partners in news at ABC21 that the spill happened at the Pilot Truck Stop at 6900 Old U.S. 27, shortly before 7 a.m. 911 was contacted and Fremont Fire Department and Steuben EMA were dispatched.

When crews arrived, a tanker truck was found to have a leaking valve that caused several gallons of nitrate acid to spill on the ground. The acid also poured down the truck stop’s driveway and into a ditch on the west side I-69, just north of the toll road, resulting in multiple shutdowns in the area until about 2 p.m.