Hazmat crews called to Whitley County Jail

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Dozens of area firefighters and hazmat crews from Allen County have been called to the Whitley County Jail.

Heavy police, multiple firefighters and EMS crews were called to the jail Monday afternoon, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. The hazmat crews entered the jail at least once, but officials have been tight-lipped as to the type of investigation they are conducting.

There has also been no word on injuries. Meantime, West Market Street in front of the jail is closed to traffic while crews remain on the scene.