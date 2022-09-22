Hazardous waste disposal opportunity for Allen County residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – This Saturday, September 24th, is the next Tox-Away Saturday event hosted by the Allen County Department of Environmental Management in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne.

Do you have used motor oil, unwanted paint, gasoline, fertilizers, and old household cleaners? Allen County residents can review a complete list of accepted items, as well as fees and guidelines at acwastewatcher.org. Only cash or checks are accepted for payment of fees.

All Tox-Away events, including Saturday, are open from 9am – 2pm at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility located at 2260 Carroll Road. Please enter the HHW Facility via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.

Help us keep our community and environment safe and healthy. If you are not able to participate this Saturday, do not worry! There is another Tox-Away Saturday is scheduled for October 15th. The HHW facility is also open every Tuesday from 9am – 2pm.

For more information, please visit acwastewatcher.org.