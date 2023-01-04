Haworth Officially Takes Reigns of United Way of Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The new Chief of United Way of Allen County has officially taken over. Robert Haworth began his term Tuesday as president and chief executive officer. He was named to the post in November, succeeding interim CEO/Chief Financial Officer Greg Johnson. Johnson stepped in when former CEO Matthew Purkey resigned in March to take another job. Haworth was selected by the board of directors following a national search. The organization says it received hundreds of applications. In July, United Way of Allen County announced plans to refocus its strategy and priorities as a nonprofit with four main priorities: educational opportunities, food security, housing stability, and mental health access.