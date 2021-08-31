Hate crimes on the rise in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): The number of hate crimes in Indiana was up in 2020 compared to previous years, according to the FBI 2020 Hate Crimes Report.

There were 186 reported hate crimes in the Hoosier state in 2020, according to FBI data. The FBI said Indiana reported 80 hate crime incidents in 2019 and 100 in 2018.

The information comes from data received from 174 law enforcement agencies in Indiana. Another 160 agencies did not report data.

The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program defines a hate crime as ” a committed criminal offense which is motivated, in whole or in part, by the offender’s bias(es) against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

Of the 186 reported hate crime incidents, 121 of them — or 65% — involved a person’s race, ethnicity, or ancestry. Sixty-four of the incidents were motivated by bias against Black or African-American people, while 39 were motivated by bias against white people.

Nationwide in 2020, there were 7,554 single-bias incidents involving 10,528 victims, according to the FBI. A majority of the victims, 61.9%, were targeted because of their race, ethnicity, or ancestry.