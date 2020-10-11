Harvest GP Recap

This week’s episode: a recap of the Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend. Plus news on Honda and Chevy extending with IndyCar and Indy Lights will return for 2021.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
