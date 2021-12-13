Hanning and Bean pledges match to Red Kettle donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local business is stepping up to give the Salvation Army of Fort Wayne’s Red Kettle Campaign a big boost.

NAI Hanning and Bean has offered to match all incoming donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000, through December 31st. That means a donation of $10 becomes $20, $500 becomes $1,000, and so on.

Captain Kenyon Sivels says the campaign is vital to keeping the Salvation Army’s local services going throughout the year, and adds that it looked like reaching their goal this year was “very questionable” before the matching donation was announced.

You can help by donating at any red kettle you see while out and about, scanning the QR code on the kettle sign, in-person at their offices on north Clinton Street, or at SAfortwayne.org.