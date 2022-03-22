Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.

Beginning in July, anyone who legally could carry a handgun with a permit previously now could do so without one moving forward, due to House Bill 1296. That means most Hoosiers 18 years and older can carry a handgun in public without ever having received a background check, unless they had done so to purchase a handgun.

Permits still will be available to those who want one, such as those traveling to another state that has reciprocity with Indiana.

The issue of so called “constitutional carry” met fierce resistance as it worked through the legislative process, splitting the Republican party and leading to accusations that Republican lawmakers who supported the measure were not supporting police officers across the state.

The measure still easily sailed through a final floor vote in both chambers on the final day of session earlier this month, passing the House by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote.