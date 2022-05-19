Hancz-Barron Still Awaiting Verdict In Quadruple Murder Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After an afternoon of deliberation Wednesday, a jury had not reached a verdict on whether a Fort Wayne man was guilty on four counts of murder. The jury was sequestered, according to The Journal Gazette in the case of 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron and deliberations will resume today. Security around the courtroom has remained heightened since proceedings began. Hancz-Barron is accused of killing his girlfriend, 26-year-old Sarah Zent and her three children with a knife on June 3rd of last year.

Before jurors went into deliberation, they heard closing arguments. If the jury finds Hancz-Barron guilty, jurors will then return to deliberations for a sentence enhancement of life without parole. Prosecutors can request the life without parole enhancement because of aggravating circumstances in a crime, such as when a victim is younger than 12 years old.