Hamilton crash leaves 6 seriously injured

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Six people—including four children—were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton Friday night.

Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive in the town of Hamilton at just after 6:30 p.m.

Officials found a pickup truck and a minivan in the middle of the road once on scene, with as many as seven people injured, including five children.

Officials say a pickup truck was going east on CR 800 S near the town of Hamilton and the intersection of Homestead Drive driven by a 34-year-old man from Hamilton when he went over the center line and struck a minivan driven by a 39-year-old woman going west on Railroad Street near Homestead Drive. The vehicles struck nearly head on at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck complained of chest, back and head pain, while a 7-year-old boy in the pickup suffered minor injuries and was treated and released. The driver was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

All five people in the minivan were seriously injured in the crash, including the driver, a 17-year-old, 13-year-old, 9-year-old and a 5-year-old. They were also taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.