Hall’s Original Drive-In to close Dec. 23

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied/Hall's Restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Hall’s Restaurants announced that the Original Drive-In at 1502 Bluffton Road will permanently close on Dec. 23.

The local restaurant group made the announcement of the restaurant’s final day of operation on Tuesday via a Facebook post.

Don Hall opened the restaurant in 1946 as the first Hall’s location. The Hall’s family says that the decision is “part of a transition to support new endeavors, for new generations.”

Hall’s Original was remodeled in recent years and has been part of the revitalization of Quimby Village in Fort Wayne.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here