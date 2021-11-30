Hall’s Original Drive-In to close Dec. 23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Hall’s Restaurants announced that the Original Drive-In at 1502 Bluffton Road will permanently close on Dec. 23.

The local restaurant group made the announcement of the restaurant’s final day of operation on Tuesday via a Facebook post.

Don Hall opened the restaurant in 1946 as the first Hall’s location. The Hall’s family says that the decision is “part of a transition to support new endeavors, for new generations.”

Hall’s Original was remodeled in recent years and has been part of the revitalization of Quimby Village in Fort Wayne.