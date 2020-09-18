Habitat for Humanity teams up with with Fort Wayne Metals in new home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne teamed up with Fort Wayne Metals in building panels this morning that will be assembled into a new home in the near future.

This is the second time this year that Fort Wayne Metals has stepped up to help Habitat for Humanity this year according to officials. Today’s event saw about 100 volunteers, broken up into crews with experienced leads, framing in the entire 1,100 square foot house, panel by panel.

The structure will be packed up and shipped by truck to a site in the Mount Vernon Neighborhood where it will be fully assembled and finished. The family that is selected for the home will then put in 400 hours of work to assist with finishing it, and will have to make monthly payments to Habitat for Humanity at a 0% interest loan rate, to give them the full ownership experience.

