Habitat for Humanity partners with TenPoint Coalition, City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and Mayor Tom Henry today announced a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne UNITED’s TenPoint Coalition to bring construction of new houses to southeast Fort Wayne.

The City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services provided a grant to help fund the construction of two new homes– 722 and 802 Drexel Avenue in the Oxford neighborhood across from Weisser Park elementary. This will continue community revitalization efforts in the area. The homes will be built in accordance with the neighborhood’s historical designation.

“We’re working each day to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families,” said Mayor Henry. “This partnership demonstrates a commitment to assisting residents with housing needs as we work together to enhance the quality of life in Fort Wayne and be the best community possible. I’m encouraged by the public and private sectors coming together to say we care and want to be part of an effort that will have a lasting impact.”

The homes were designed by MSKTD and Associates and will be 1,100 square feet, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There will be a crawlspace and an 8×8’shed on the property. Both homes will be ready for occupancy by February 2022.

“Habitat is excited to be a part of the Oxford Community revitalization efforts led by Iric Headley, Pastor Lewis King and the entire Fort Wayne UNITED TenPoint Coalition Team,” said Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. “It is because of their efforts we are able to bring new housing opportunities to an area of our community so full of potential. A sincere thank you to Mayor Henry and the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services for underwriting these new homes. None of this work would be possible without their commitment to Southeast Fort Wayne.”

No family has been selected for the homes. The organization will be selecting a family to move into the home in the next 3 to 6 months.