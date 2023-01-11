Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne appoints Jeremy McClish as new Chief Executive Officer

FORT WAYNE, IN (Press Release) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne (Habitat GFW) is excited to announce the appointment of Jeremy McClish as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). McClish joined Habitat GFW as Director of Operations in July 2017 and has served as COO since April 2020.

“Jeremy is a faithful leader with a passion for Habitat staff, Partner Families, and the Greater Fort Wayne community,” Adrienne Wampole, Board Chair, says. “He has made a transformational impact during his time at Habitat to date, and we have no doubt he will continue this momentum as our new CEO.”

McClish was integral in launching the new Habitat ReStore location on Lima Road which now averages 23% growth year over year. Last year, McClish oversaw two major organization milestones as Habitat GFW began construction on 19 homes and welcomed 36 new Partner Families to the program — the most for both in a single season. McClish’s passion for strategic planning, sharing Habitat’s vision, and developing leaders will continue to guide Habitat GFW into the next season of growth.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to build on the framework we’ve spent the last several years creating. We have an incredibly strong team at Habitat and I’m honored to lead them as we continue to create affordable homeownership opportunities and advocate for families in our community,” said Jeremy McClish, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne