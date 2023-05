FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A gun was found Monday afternoon at Summit Middle School.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that a letter from SACS Superintendent Park Ginder says staff were alerted just before 1 p.m. that a student may have a gun. The student was then searched by a school resource officer and an unloaded gun, with no ammunition was found.

The letter also said that no threats were made.