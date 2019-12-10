Guilty plea entered in the death of a 1 year old child

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): A guilty plea has been entered in Wells County in the death of a one year old child.

Brent C. Schieber entered a plea of guilty to Aggravated Battery involving the death of one year old Kamryn Price. Officials from the Wells County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office tell WOWO News that no agreement with regard to the sentenced was entered into, therefore Judge Kenton Kiracofe will have full discretion to impose any sentence he believes to be appropriate for the Level One Felony.

Sentencing is set for February 6, and could carry a penalty of 20-40 years in prison for Schieber. Even though he entered the guilty plea, the Court took it under advisement, pending sentencing and noted that the pending charges are merely accusations. Schieber is presumed innocent until and unless he is found guilty.