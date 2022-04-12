Growth Energy on Rail Supply Chain

Last week, Growth Energy sent a letter to the Surface Transportation Board to talk about their concerns over significant delays in rail service. Those delays impacting the biofuel industry include empty car arrivals and extreme delays in the manifest and unit train traffic across the rail supply chain.. Growth Energy’s members ship nearly 70 percent of ethanol by rail through many key distribution points throughout North America. The organization says this disruption affects not only businesses but American drivers as it can ultimately mean less biofuel is available for blending. “While we certainly understand that a variety of factors have contributed to the rail disruptions, the nation’s railroads must do everything they can to ensure that critical fuel supplies reach markets as quickly as possible,” says Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “It’s essential that ethanol reach its destination to benefit American drivers facing high gas prices.”