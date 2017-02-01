Growth continues at FWA, record year set in 2016

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWONEWS/AP): The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority says a record number of passengers flew out of Fort Wayne International Airport in 2016. According to a press release, nearly 366,000 passengers boarded outbound flights last year compared to the previous high of 360,000 in 2000.

Officials with the airport authority say overall passenger traffic, which also includes those flying to Fort Wayne International, grew for the seventh consecutive year. Total traffic for the airport was up 1.67%, with 727,896 passengers traveling in and out of FWA.

2016 also saw new air service to New York City via Newark Liberty International Airport on United, as well as increased passenger capacity on two existing routes – Dallas and Charlotte, both on American.

“We are happy to see another year of continued growth at FWA, while hitting a record number of enplaned passengers. Our ability to continue to grow and thrive as an airport is in large part to our supportive community,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority. “We’re looking forward to continuing our focus on customer service in 2017 and working toward another year of growth.”