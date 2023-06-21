Ground Broken For New YWCA Facility At Old Hall’s Guesthouse Site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the Northeast Indiana YWCA officially broke ground on their new home Tuesday. The organization’s new home stands on the site of the former Hall’s Guesthouse Hotel. The renovations to the location are being made possible by contributions from the City of Fort Wayne in the amount of over $16 million dollars and will overall result in expanded programming to meet the growing need for services for the area.

According to a release, officials from YWCA say that they hope to complete the project by the end of March next year. The YWCA serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, substance use disorder, and sexual assault as well as offering educational programming about diversity and healthy relationships.

More information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services can be found online at ywcanein.org