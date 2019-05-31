Ground broken for downtown boutique hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ground was broken Friday for the new boutique hotel coming to downtown Fort Wayne.

The 124-room hotel to be built on the corner of Harrison and Main Streets is set to be completed in late 2020.

The project is co-owned by Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Provenance Hotels.

“It has been my dream to open a hotel and create a place where Fort Wayne can come together to do business, celebrate life’s special moments and connect,” said Baekgaard. “With the support the community has shown for this dream, we are going create a hotel that reflects the pride we have in our city.”

Features of the hotel will include a rooftop bar, meeting space, a main floor food and beverage operation and retail space.