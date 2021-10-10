Grosjean, Johnson Pass IMS Rookie Test

This week’s episode: Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson got their first track time on the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and passed their rookie test, whether Johnson will race in next year’s Indy 500 and more silly season news and rumors involving Takuma Sato, Carlin Racing, Dale Coyne Racing and more. Plus a new docuseries on Helio Castroneves is in the works.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.