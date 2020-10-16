Greater Fort Wayne rolls out new ‘Welcome Wagon’ program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Greater Fort Wayne Inc. has rolled out the welcome wagon for new residents to Allen County as a way to attract and retain talent for companies. GFW has launched the Onboard Fort Wayne program to help newcomers get plugged into the community.

“Most businesses do a great job bringing new employees on board and showing them the ropes in the workplace. Onboard Fort Wayne picks up where they leave off,” said Barry Schrock, director of leadership programs at GFW Inc.

The program was designed by a team of transplants to Fort Wayne and Allen County. GFW says they looked back at their own experiences getting acclimated to the community.

“We want people to feel welcome, get acclimated to the community, and thrive outside work just as much as they do on the job,” said Schrock.

GFW says the program is built on three pillars:

Welcome events where participants can meet other newcomers and learn about the community

“Community Connectors”—ambassadors who can serve in a concierge role, answering questions and guiding new residents to find their new local favorites

Online resources that serve as a 24/7 guide to the community