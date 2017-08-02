Greater Fort Wayne to host panel discussion on opioid crisis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is set to host a panel discussion about the opioid crisis in Allen County, according to Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.

The discussion is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 at the Indiana Tech Multi-Flex Theater, 1600 E. Washington Blvd.

Panelists include:

Dr. Deborah McMahan, Fort Wayne-Allen County Health Commissioner

Captain Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department

Marcia Haaff, CEO of the Lutheran Foundation

The discussion will be moderated by Chuck Clark, senior vice president of operations at Parkview Behavioral Health.

The discussion is open to Greater For Wayne investors and the media.