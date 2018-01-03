Greater Fort Wayne: 2017 Allen County’s “best year ever”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County economy boomed in 2017, according to the Greater Fort Wayne Metro Chamber Alliance.

With a flurry of business expansions and relocations, jobs being added, and an infusion of new payroll entering the market, Greater Fort Wayne CEO Eric Doden says the county’s unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in October, which was better than both the statewide and national rates.

Doden says the county also ramped up its efforts in talent attraction and retention, making major strides on several quality-of-place projects, and calls 2017 the county’s “best year ever.”

The $81-million in new annual payroll was a single-year record for the County as well.

A closer look (numbers provided by Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.):

In 2017, GFW Inc. assisted companies investing a total of $242 million in Allen County. Major expansion and relocation announcements included:

Fort Wayne Metals – 337 new jobs – $51.1 million investment

Android Industries – 313 new jobs – $14.7 million investment

Multimatic – 180 new jobs – $39.1 million investment

Buchanan Hauling – 180 new jobs – $3.2 million investment

Faurecia – 144 new jobs – $18.5 million investment

Find more details here.