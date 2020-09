The Great American Cleanup has a long history within the City of Fort Wayne and after being delayed this spring due to COVID-19, the event returns in just a few weeks.

Matt Gratz, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Fort Wayne joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” with Kayla to talk about the event, and the increased problem of littering in the downtown area.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.