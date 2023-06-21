Grant County Sheriff’s Office conducting homicide investigation after body found

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Monday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. a call was received for an unconscious person in the 2700 block of West Avon Ave. On arrival, deputies located a deceased male.

The department says that evidence at the scene is consistent with homicide being the manner of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477 or Detective Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at (765) 662-9864 ext. 4214.