GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Grant County are looking for a woman wanted on multiple warrants.

29-year-old Jami Duncan is white, 5’4″, and weighs 180 pounds. The Grant County Crime Stoppers reports that she’s wanted for failure to appear on charges of Aggravated Battery, Dealing in Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477 (T.I.P.S.). You could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.